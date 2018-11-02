CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter as she screamed “Daddy, don’t!”

John Singleton, 32, had been paroled just months before he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s apartment in June 2017. Police and prosecutors said Singleton beat her daughter, 12-year-old Alexis Stubbs with a hammer, and stabbed her more than 11 times.

In a voicemail message to her mother, Alexis could be heard screaming, “Please, Daddy, don’t!”

Prosecutors said Singleton and the girl’s mother had been arguing over the phone before the girl’s cries were recorded.

Singleton was arrested about six hours after the deadly attack, when detectives tracked his cell phone to a construction site, and found him hiding in a portable toilet.

At the time, Singleton had been on parole, after serving three years in prison for attacking Alexis’ mother.

Singleton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this week, and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Other charges were dropped, including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery involving a police officer.

He is incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, according to state prison records.

A lawyer for Singleton has said his client has a history of mental health problems and suicidal thoughts.

