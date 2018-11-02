CHICAGO (CBS)–A video clip of state Comptroller Susana Mendoza announcing her candidacy for Chicago mayor was leaked on Friday afternoon, just four days before her name will appear on the ballot for reelection to her state office.

In the seven-second video clip, the democrat says, “I’m Susana Mendoza, and I’m running for mayor of Chicago, and I ask you to join me on this journey together.”

Illinois politicians quipped in right away, including Gov. Bruce Rauner, who suggested she withdrawal her name from the ballot for state Comptroller immediately.

Another member of the Madigan Machine proves they care more about political gain than the people. It's more corruption hurting our state. It's now clear that Susana Mendoza is running for Chicago Mayor and she should drop off the ballot for State Comptroller immediately. — Bruce Rauner (@BruceRauner) November 2, 2018

Her opponent Claire Ball, the libertarian candidate running for comptroller, released the following statement after the video was released:

“It is incredibly disrespectful to the people of Illinois to run for a position and term you have no intention of fulfilling. It is the opposite of transparency and integrity and shows a blatant disregard for the office of the Comptroller. You won’t find hidden videos of me prepping for something else – I’m ONLY running for Comptroller.”

Mendoza’s camp released a statement: “I am focused on the Nov. 6 election, because too much is at stake for the people of Illinois,” she said. “I’m considering a run for another office and have taken steps to prepare for that should I choose to move forward but I have not made any formal decisions.”