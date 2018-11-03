CHICAGO (CBS)– Highland Park police say a man who made threatening phone calls to a local synagogue, is now charged with a hate crime.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old Dean West, of Winthrop Harbor, Thursday. Police say West faces felony charges for threatening the Central Avenue Synagogue, located in the 800 block of Central Avenue in Highland Park.

West will remain in custody, in the Lake County Jail.

At this time, local police say there is no current credible threat to any local religious institutions or other establishments in Highland Park.