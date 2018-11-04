CHICAGO (CBS) — Three masked men broke into a home in Back of the Yards, stabbed a man inside, and set the house on fire late Saturday night before fleeing the scene, Chicago Police say.

Three men with their faces “partially covered” entered the home in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue around 11:45 p.m., according to police. The men then displayed a weapon at a 33-year-old man who had been sleeping inside before going upstairs where a 56-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were.

Police say the man then stabbed the older man in the abdomen and struck him in the face with a handgun. The intruders then took property from the home before dousing the entire house with gasoline and setting it on fire.

A man inside the house says he saw what happened. “They stomped him a few times, stabbed him in the stomach, and they poured gasoline on me and him and set the house on fire,” he said. “Once the house caught on fire, I grabbed my daughter, I ran downstairs to put her coat and shoes on… and I got her out the house as soon as I could.”

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition, police say. The other people in the house escaped, and there are no other reported injuries.

The three intruders ran away in an unknown direction. No one is in custody, and Area Central detectives are investigating.