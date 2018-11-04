CHICAGO (CBS)– Swastikas have been found drawn on Buena Park property Friday and Saturday, according to the Chicago Police.

In a press release, detectives say the offender is using chalk to mark fences and garages with Swastikas, as well as “C.I.A.” and “C.I.A. FU.”

The property damage incidents occurred in the 800 Block of West Hutchinson on November 2, at approximately 3:30 p.m. and in the 800 Block of West Junior Terrace on November 3 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The offender is an unknown male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Bureau of Detectives-Area North at 312-744-8263.