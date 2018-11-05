CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were seriously injured Monday morning, when a minivan rear-ended a Chicago Fire Department engine in the Little Village neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said the minivan struck a fire engine near 31st and California shortly before 9 a.m.

Two adults and two children were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Two adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition.

No Fire Department personnel were injured.

Further details were not immediately available.