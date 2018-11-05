Chicago (CBS)– The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after responders pulled him out of Lake Michigan near Highland Park Sunday.

Stanislaw Wlosek Jr. a 46-year-old Itasca resident was unresponsive when responders pulled him out of the water and was given CPR. Wlosek was taken to Highland Park Hospital Sunday and was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the preliminary autopsy results, Wlosek died as a result of drowning.

“Mr. Wlosek’s family has been notified and our deepest condolences go out to them.,” Lake County Corner Dr. Howard Cooper said. “Lake Michigan is a very dangerous place under certain conditions and people should use extreme caution when entering.”

The search continues for a 52-year-old Elgin woman, who went missing during a water event near the North Shore Yacht Club in Highland Park Sunday.