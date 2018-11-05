CHICAGO (CBS) — Search teams will return to the Calumet River in the Hegewisch neighborhood Monday morning, looking for two men who disappeared when their car plunged into the water.

Police said, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers found 26-year-old man walking near 136th and Torrence, dripping wet and confused. He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he later told police he had been a passenger in a car that went into the Calumet River at the Sunset Bay Marina.

Surveillance video confirmed a red Pontiac Grand Prix had driven into the river at the marina’s boat ramp.

Officers spent most of a rainy Sunday searching the Calumet River for the other two men who had been inside: 23-year-old Devontae Searcy, and his 26-year-old cousin Demetrius Hendricks.

Searcy’s father, Darrick Lacy, paced back and forth at the marina on Sunday, as police searched the water.

“To be honest with you, I’m kind of messed up. You know, I’ve been crying all morning,” Lacy said.

The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit recovered the car Sunday afternoon, but Searcy and Hendricks were not inside.

“I’m hoping for the best, that they still find the bodies,” Lacy said.

The men’s family said they had been out Saturday night, and were heading home early Sunday when their car went into the river.

“It looked like a regular street, so they thought they was just going up the street,” said Searcy’s sister, Armonee Searcy. “I just want them to come home safe and alive.”

Police called off their search Sunday night, but planned to return after daylight Monday.