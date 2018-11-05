CHICAGO (CBS)–Skokie Police issued a plea Monday for victims of an alleged scam artist who poses as a wheelchair-bound senior to come forward.

The Cook County State’s Attorney on Nov. 2 charged Marin Ghimes, 62, a transient man, of a felony charge of theft by deception.

Ghimes, whose whereabouts are unknown, is wanted on six warrants out of Texas and Florida.

Skokie police said Ghimes tricks people into giving him money by gaining their sympathy as a wheelchair-bound person in need of a place to stay.

He is accused of befriending elderly victims he meets in hospitals or churches. He allegedly convinces them to pay for hotel stays with cash or credit card and promises to pay them back, but disappears, police said.

Ghimes has also been known to deceive people into buying him luxury vehicles, police said.

He’s recently been spotted in a Skokie-area church, Skokie Hospital and Alexian Brother’s Hospital in Elk Grove Village. Police said authorities have evidence Grimes has been scamming people since 1992 across the U.S.

Victims can report incidents to police at 847-982-5951 or 847-933-8477.