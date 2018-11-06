CHICAGO (CBS) — Election officials are watching closely for issues at the polls.

One of the biggest things that has happened in this election run is the record-breaking number of people that have applied to vote by mail. And that is causing some questions to come up in precinct polling places.

In addition to that the Chicago Board of Election said it may be going to court on two to five of the locations. there have been several late openings of precinct polling places around the city of Chicago.

The agency has not identified the locations.