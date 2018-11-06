CAMPAIGN 2018Covering The Midterms: Candidate Interviews; Latest On Early Voting Trends
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss the case against three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up surrounding the fatal police shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson ruled Monday. The bench trial should start as scheduled Nov. 26.

Officer Thomas Gaffney, former Detective David March and ex-Officer Joseph Walsh have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

laquan cops Judge Wont Throw Out Conspiracy Charges In Alleged Cover Up Of Laquan McDonald Shooting

Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney (back left), former Detective David March (back center), former Officer Joseph Walsh (back right), and defense attorney William Fahy (front) attend a pretrial hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Nov. 5, 2018. Gaffney, March, and Walsh are charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and official misconduct in an alleged cover-up of the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald. (Credit: CBS)

Prosecutors allege the men falsely claimed in their reports that McDonald had battered, assaulted and attacked white police officer Jason Van Dyke, who shot McDonald 16 times in 2014.

A jury last month convicted Van Dyke of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

Defense attorneys had attacked the prosecution’s case as a sham and asked that the case be dismissed.

