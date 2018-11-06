CAMPAIGN 2018Covering The Midterms: Candidate Interviews; Latest On Early Voting Trends
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Naperville are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man allegedly committing a disorderly act at Oswald’s Pharmacy.

According to police the incident happened on October 31 at the pharmacy located at 88 West Gartner Road. The suspect is described being in his late 20s to early 30s with short brown hair around six feet tall.

Surveillance images show the man wearing a gray buttoned-down shirt, gray pants and black shoes. He left in a four-door sedan.

Authorities ask that if anyone witnessed the incident or has any information about the suspect, they’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006.