CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last month.

Police said the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Speedy Convenient Store at 50th and Ashland.

Surveillance video released by the Chicago Police Department shows a man in a dark jacket or coat and jeans walk up to the counter, throw what appears to be a white bag through the opening in the bulletproof divider, and then pull out a handgun, and point it through the window.

The clerk then hands the robber a cash register drawer filled with cash, and then piles several more bills on top of the drawer before the robber walks away.

Police said the robber should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://www.cpdtip.com.