CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston is turning a new chapter in the way people can get digital library books in that city.

The Evanston Public Library, one of only five in the country, is introducing pop-up libraries where readers will have access to four mobile hotspots “filled with free books around the city in busy, high-traffic places that are marked with posters,” according to Jill Schacter of the Evanston Public Library.

It’s a pilot effort to provide patrons with access outside library buildings “to remove barriers to service such as not having a library card or not being able to come into the library,” said Schacter.

Upon entering a library site, patrons can download a book of their choice using a smart device. After tapping the pop-up library WiFi connection, people can go to the website on a designated poster to select a book. A prompt will appear to download the book. No app is needed.

“We are looking forward to providing a new way to access the Evanston Public Library’s eBook collection in convenient places outside the walls of our libraries where we’d like to improve service,” said Library Director Karen Danczak Lyons. “We hope to welcome new members to our family of EPL patrons.”

The following sites are designated EPL pop-up libraries: