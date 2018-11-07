SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Dissatisfaction with Governor Bruce Rauner’s handling of the state budget crisis played a role in Democrat J.B. Pritzker’s election as governor Tuesday.

Nearly two-thirds of voters in Illinois disapproved of the Republican’s handling of a two-year budget stalemate with legislative Democrats, and about three-quarters of them voted for Pritzker.

That’s according to results from AP VoteCast. VoteCast is a nationwide survey of more than 115,000 voters and 20,000 nonvoters conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

The one-term Republican’s labeling of Democratic candidates as corrupt machine politicians failed too. VoteCast found that 79 percent said corruption in Illinois’ government is a “major problem.”

Pritzker apparently led among those who considered corruption to be a major problem, 51 percent to 41 percent.

