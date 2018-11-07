CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in suburban Winfield want the public’s help in locating a 61-year-old woman who suffers from seizures and an “amnesia-type condition.”

Roberta Vendel is five feet, five inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a royal blue sweater with green stripes, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and possibly a red raincoat.

She is wearing a bracelet with her name, but Vendel may not know her name if asked.

She has been known to take a Metra train to Chicago. In the past she has been located at Chicago hospitals and by the Chicago Police Department.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call 911.