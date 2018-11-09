SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker has named labor leaders, a former Republican lawmaker and allies of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to a team looking into Illinois’ troubled finances.

The Democratic governor-elect will be sworn in January 14, and within weeks of taking office will have to deliver a budget proposal to the General Assembly.

Illinois’ bill payment backlog stands at $7.5 billion, and there is an estimated $1 billion shortfall in the current state budget. Pension payments also restrict spending on other programs.

Among those Pritzker named to his Budget and Innovation Committee on Thursday was former Comptroller Dan Hynes, a Republican.

Hynes said the state’s finances will impact everything Pritzker is going to try to accomplish.

Pritzker said there are no limitations on what the committee can discuss for dealing with the financial issues. However, it won’t focus on his goal of implementing a graduated income tax in the state.

