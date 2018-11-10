At least one person was struck by gunfire after shots rang out just after midnight on a CTA Red Line train in the 100 block of West Cermak.

According to Chicago Police Department officials the victim got into a verbal altercation while riding the train which became physical and a fight ensued when the offender produced a weapon fired a shot striking the victim.

The victim, a 38-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in stable condition. The offender, a 25-year-old male, sustained injuries during the physical fight and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story.