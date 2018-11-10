IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Isaiah Bowser ran for 165 yards and a touchdown and Northwestern upset Iowa 14-10 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

The Wildcats (6-4, 6-1) will now await their opponent for the league title game in Indianapolis next month.

Bennett Skowronek’s 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Wildcats a 14-10 lead.

After a first half that yielded just three total points on a field goal from Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos, the scoring ramped up in the second.

Bowser hit a hole for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game.

After Recinos missed a field goal to respond, Iowa safety Jake Gervase intercepted Clayton Thorson’s pass off a tip.

Iowa cashed in just two plays later with Nate Stanley’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The Hawkeyes had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth, but Northwestern’s Cameron Ruiz forced Mekhi Sargent to fumble, and the Wildcats jumped on it.

Iowa had one final chance with under two minutes to go, but another fumble by Ivory Kelly-Martin ended the Hawkeyes’ chances.

Stanley threw for 269 yards and a touchdown for Iowa (6-4, 3-4), losers of three straight.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: Folks might chide the Big Ten for having a four or even five-loss team represent the league in its championship game. But the fact of the matter is that the Wildcats are 6-1 in the conference for the first time since 1996, when they won nine games and played in the Citrus Bowl.

Iowa: What a disastrous turn of events in Iowa City. Three weeks ago, fans were wondering if this was one of the most talented teams coach Kirk Ferentz has ever had. Now they’re simply hoping to finish above .500 in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays at Illinois next week.

Northwestern faces Minnesota in Minneapolis.