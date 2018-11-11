CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and five people were shot during a shooting at Manny’s Luxury Lounge, located at 2911 South Claire Blvd, in Robbins around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Four others, including the offender, are being treated for their injuries at various hospitals, according to police.
Multiple agencies, including the Midlothian Police Department responded to the incident at the Robbins bar. According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, a Midlothian Police officer discharged a weapon, killing an armed individual.
Police say it was later learned the armed individual was working security for the bar.
The State Police Public Integrity task force is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.
The criminal investigation is ongoing at this time.