CHICAGO (CBS)–A brutal attack on a woman in her own home has prompted a community alert in Brighton Park, where police are reviewing surveillance video hoping to find an image of the suspect.

Police said the man entered a 24-year-old woman’s home near 43rd and Richmond sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Sunday, just as mass was letting out at Five Holy Martyrs Church across the street.

Once inside, he hit and choked the woman, causing her to lose consciousness. After she blacked out, the man sexually assaulted her.

When she regained consciousness, she noticed she had been robbed of some of her belongings, including her cell phone. She walked several blocks, barefoot, to the nearest fire station for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for multiple bruises and contusions on her neck, face, forehead and lip. She was recovering at home Monday morning, but was too frightened and distraught to talk about her ordeal.

Home invasions are particularly traumatizing, according to Loyola University professor Arthur Lurigio, because they infringe on the sense of safety a person feels in their own home.

Her boyfriend asked to stay anonymous, and said his girlfriend thought her attacker was trying to kill her.

“Disgusting human being,” he said. “That’s all I can say–really disgusting and evil.”

Her boyfriend said she thought the attacker was going to kill her.

Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) said the brutality of the crime was shocking.

“This is not normal for our community, and to be perfectly honest this was a very brutal attack on this young woman,” Lopez said.

This is the first community alert involving a sexual assault/home invasion in the past year, police said.

“We need to find this individual and bring him to justice so that nobody goes through this again,” Lopez said.

Police say the victim was able to tell police the suspect was Hispanic, heavy set and wearing a black shirt with the word “security” on the front, black pants and a black bandana with designs on it.