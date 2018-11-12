CHICAGO (CBS)–A teenager with an undiagnosed behavioral disorder is safe at home with his mom tonight, but just 24 hours ago a police dog plucked the boy from a freezing pond.

In a matter of seconds, 16-year-old Davian Palomar walked away from his mother’s car and onto this secluded wooded path in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach.

Frantic, his mother called 9-1-1 for help.

That’s when Lake County Sheriff Deputy Craig Somerville and his K9, “Diesel.” arrived.

“Diesel” helped track Palomar’s scent and rescued him – as he was waist-deep in a pond.

Police say the teen was cold and was already showing signs of hypothermia.

Later that same night, “Dax”– a different K9 with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department–found a man in his 30’s unconscious after tracking his scent for nearly a quarter mile.