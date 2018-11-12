CHICAGO (CBS)– On Saturday, John Montowski brought his dog to Walgreens, tied her leash up and went inside to fill a prescription. When he got back, Pepsi was gone.

The Bridgeport man said he spent seven hours looking for his dog and calling her name.

“I was heartbroken,” he said.

Years ago, Making a Difference Rescue had adopted Pepsi from Chicago Animal Care and Control. They knew the dog had a microchip. In addition, a Facebook post by Lost Dogs Illinois led a woman to help locate Pepsi.

The woman says she had to convince a homeless individual, who had found Pepsi, to let her keep the dog.

She said she has animals at home and “would feel the same way” if one was lost.

Montowski and Pepsi were reunited.

“With all the violence that is going on in the world, this is a happy ending to get my dog back,” Montowski said.