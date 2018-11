CHICAGO (CBS)– A group of Whitney Young High School students got the chance to sit down and talk with Michelle Obama.

The former first lady met with 21 female students at her alma mater to discuss her new book, “Becoming.”

Mrs. Obama graduated from Whitney Young in 1981 and she writes about her school experience in the early chapters of her book.

The “Becoming” book tour will kick off in Chicago Tuesday at the United Center with special guest, Oprah Winfrey.