CHICAGO (CBS) — Three Chicago police officers were injured Monday morning, when their squad cars crashed head-on in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Two police SUVs collided head-on at the intersection of 43rd and Prairie shortly after 11 a.m., according to police and fire officials. One of the squad cars then rolled into the wall of a building.

Chicago: Two #CPD squads collided head-on while responding to a call in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood at 43rd/Prairie:

-A Sgt. and 2 officers rushed to area hospitals with injuries

-One squad hit a building

-Fire crew hosed down the scene as a precaution pic.twitter.com/FMcW5rVthq — Captured News (@CapturedNews) November 12, 2018

Three officers were taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where they were stabilized, according to the Fire Department.

Police did not provide any details on the circumstances or cause of crash.

Both squad cars had significant damage to their front ends.