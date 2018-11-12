CHICAGO (CBS) — Three Chicago police officers were injured Monday morning, when their squad cars crashed head-on in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Two police SUVs collided head-on at the intersection of 43rd and Prairie shortly after 11 a.m., according to police and fire officials. One of the squad cars then rolled into the wall of a building.
Three officers were taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where they were stabilized, according to the Fire Department.
Police did not provide any details on the circumstances or cause of crash.
Both squad cars had significant damage to their front ends.