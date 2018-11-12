CHICAGO (CBS)–The Mayor of south suburban Robbins has ordered a nightclub temporarily closed pending the outcome of a full investigation into the fatal shooting of a security guard over the weekend.

A Midlothian police officer allegedly shot and killed a security guard at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge, at 2911 S. Claire Blvd. in Robbins.

The mother of Jemel Roberson, the security guard who was fatally shot, is now suing police.

Witnesses said Roberson had subdued a gunman who opened fire at the club.

Investigators have not released the officer’s name, but the lawsuit filed today against “Officer John Doe” requests damages in excess of $1 million dollars.

Roberson is being remembered by friends and family for his gift of music–he loved organ and gospel music.

“We called him choir boy—everybody called him choir boy,” said neighbor John Montgomery.

His 9-year-old neighbor fondly recalls Roberson calling her “princess.”

The lawsuit–which names the Village of Midlothian and the unnamed officer as defendants–describes the shooting as “unprovoked, unjustified, excessive and unreasonable.”

The court documents allege that Roberson apprehended a shooting suspect outside the bar early Sunday morning, and that the unknown police officer used excessive force, shooting and killing him, when Roberson was trying to protect the patrons.

“To see such a nice person, who was proud of his job, for once, to leave this earth trying to protect someone,” said Tiesha Steward, Roberson’s neighbor.

Midlothian police are still not naming the officer, and said only that he’s been with the department for nearly four years and was assigned to the patrol division.

He is also a team leader for the regional SWAT team.

The officer is on paid administrative leave as Illinois State Police take over the investigation.

Friends and family are left with plenty of unanswered questions.

“What really happened? There’s just a lot of ‘he said she said’ now,” Montgomery said.