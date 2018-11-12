CHICAGO (CBS) — Family and friends are demanding answers, after a Midlothian police officer shot and killed a man who was working security at a bar in south suburban Robbins early Sunday.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Jemel Roberson was working security at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge, at 2911 S. Claire Blvd., when witnesses said a fight broke out, and someone started shooting.

Midlothian police and Cook County Sheriff’s officials said officers from several agencies responded to the shooting, and a Midlothian police officer shot an armed person at the scene, who turned out to be a security guard.

Family and friends believe it was a case of mistaken identity, and that police shot the wrong person.

“We’re still processing. To be on the job, saving lives – again, which is what he loves to do, just to help people – and then to lose his life, in essence doing what he wanted to do, is just complete devastation,” said pastor and family friend LeAundre Hill.

Witnesses said Roberson was armed, holding down the gunman responsible for the initial shooting, when a Midlothian police officer walked in and shot him.

Adam Harris said he was inside Manny’s when the initial shooting happened.

“I ducked down in the bar. Then, when it got calm, and we went out, we saw the security guard got killed last night. He had somebody on the ground, with his knee in his back, with his gun on him, like ‘Don’t move,’” Harris said. “Everybody was screaming out ‘Security!’ He was a security guard.”

Roberson was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Hill described Roberson as a pianist who loved to play gospel music, and had aspirations of becoming a police officer.

Hill said Roberson’s family just wants answers about what happened, “so that his mom, his loved ones can have some peace. If there’s ever any peace that comes with these type of situations.”

Four other people were wounded in the shooting.

Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the shooting.