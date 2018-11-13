CHICAGO (AP) — Max Strus and Eli Cain combined to score 46 points and DePaul took control early to cruise to its second straight win to start the season, posting a 91-63 win over Morgan State on Monday night.

The senior pair were a combined 16 of 29 from the field, pacing a Blue Demons squad that shot 51.5 percent as a team (35 of 68), hitting 12 of 28 from behind the arc.

Morgan State got the first basket of the game, but the lead lasted less than a minute and DePaul needed just six minutes to push its own lead into double digits. Paul Reed’s layup with 12:36 left made it 20-6 and by intermission it reached 19 points, 39-20.

Strus finished with 25 points and nine boards. Cain had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Martez Cameron finished with 11 points for Morgan State (0-3), which has opened the season on the road with losses at Villanova and St. Francis (Pa).

