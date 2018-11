CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of the woman who went missing in Lake Michigan near Highland Park Nov. 4.

Lena Lemesh, a 52-year-old Elgin resident, was found Sunday on the shore.

According to the preliminary autopsy results, Lemesh died as a result of drowning.

“Ms. Lemesh’s family has been notified and our deepest condolences go out to them, ” Dr. Howard Cooper, Lake County Coroner stated. “This is truly an awful tragedy.”