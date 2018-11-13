CHICAGO (CBS)–Two days after 26-year-old security guard Jemel Roberson was allegedly shot and killed by a Midlothian police officer, the police chief is changing his story about what happened.

Midlothian’s police chief, Daniel Delany went from referring to Roberson as a “subject with a gun” to now referring to him as “a brave man who was doing his best to end an active shooter situation at Manny’s Blue Room.”

Delany initially said “there were conflicting reports of whether he was the suspect or a security guard” in the Sunday morning shooting.

But it’s now known that Roberson was attempting to diffuse a shooting situation that had broken out in the bar.

An attorney representing Roberson’s family has also said Roberson was doing his job when he apprehended a shooting suspect when Midlothian police arrived on the scene.

The still-unnamed officer fired shots, striking and killing Roberson.

Demonstrators gathered this afternoon in front of the police department calling for “Justice for Jemel” and asking for a thorough investigation.

“We won’t get justice tomorrow–we won’t get justice today,” Roberson’s friend Stringer Harris said.

Roberson’s attorney says Roberson was wearing a security shirt and security hat at the time of the shooting.

A photo taken in September shows Roberson in a security shirt that a friend tells us he would have typically worn to a shift at the night club.

Midlothian police did not respond to a request from CBS 2 for bodycam video.

The officer involved is currently on paid administrative leave pending the results of a state investigation.