CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage girl was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and robbed in the middle of the day on the South Side, police say.

The 16-year-old was walking near 109th Street and South Michigan Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Monday when a man in his 30s drove up in a white, four-door car, police say.

He grabbed the teen and pulled her into the car and drove to 113th and South Morgan, where he sexually assaulted her, police say.