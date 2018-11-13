CHICAGO (CBS)– Two pit bulls killed a Westchester man’s says dog right in front of him. Now, his neighbors are calling for action.

Almost a month after the attack, residents are outraged that the dogs have not been put down and some are scared they could strike again.

City ordinance requires three offences before a dangerous dog is confiscated. Panek and his neighbors want a penalty as harsh as the offence.

Carl Panek, 81-years-old, says he still can’t sleep at night because he thinks about the deadly attack on his 7-year-old dachshund, Harry.

Panek was taking the dog on his nightly walk in his neighborhood of 50 years when the attack occurred.

“And all of a sudden they were on us,” he said. “They shredded him, it was like nothing.”

Panek tried to push the dogs off, but wound up with 15 puncture wounds on his hands.

Neighbor Elanie Granados says she encountered the dogs moments earlier while unloading groceries.

“They were like in a pack hunting sprinting it’s like they had like a motive,” she said.

The Police chief ruled the dogs dangerous, but they were allowed to go home.

Granados and a friend got away but are among a growing number of residents calling for action. Granados said there are a lot of children on the block and there is a school nearby.

“I would like to see them put down,” Panek said.

The police chief says the next steps planned will be announced at tonight’s meeting.

He added they’ve only had six to eight dog bites a year in Westchester. But one veteran officer says this is the worst in 28 years.