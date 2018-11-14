CHICAGO (CBS) — Students at Oliver Wendell Holmes Elementary School in Oak Park were relocated to another school Wednesday morning, after school staff noticed a smell of natural gas at their school.

Oak Park Elementary School District 97 spokesman Chris Jascula said, when staff arrived Wednesday morning at Holmes, 508 N. Kenilworth Ave., they smelled natural gas. Due to a small gas leak on Tuesday, staff called the Fire Department and Nicor to investigate.

Nicor had fixed the leak that occurred on Tuesday, but it was unclear if the gas smell on Wednesday was due to a new problem.

No students had arrived yet when staff noticed the smell of gas, so the Fire Department had those students relocated to Mann Elementary School a few blocks away. Holmes students will stay at Mann until their own school is cleared for them to return.