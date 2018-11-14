CHICAGO (CBS)—The story surrounding the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jemel Roberson by an unnamed Midlothian police officer continues to change, with new revelations surfacing Wednesday that the bar he was working at was serving alcohol with an expired state liquor license the night Roberson was killed.

Almost four days have passed since Manny’s Blue Room Lounge became the scene of Roberson’s murder.

Police early Sunday morning had responded to reports of gunfire at the bar. According to a law firm representing Roberson’s family, he was subduing a suspect while wearing clothing with “security” printed on it when he was killed.

New questions are being raised following the examination of records from the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, which show the state liquor license for Manny’s Blue Room Lounge expired on September 30 of this year.

A renewal application had not been submitted, yet the bar served alcohol last weekend.

Roberson’s girlfriend, Avontea Boose, pregnant with his second child, said she hadn’t seen Roberson during the days leading up to his death, but adds he always wore clothing with the word “security” written on it when he went to work.

Boose says Roberson protected everyone he cared about and claims he was protecting bar-goers when he was shot Nov. 11.

Midlothian Police Chief Daniel Delaney first said Roberson was a “subject with a gun,” then later he called Roberson a “brave man doing his best to end an active shooter situation.”

Today in a statement, Delaney offered condolences to Roberson’s friends and family.

“There are no words that can be expressed as to the sorrow the family is dealing with,” he said in the statement. “We view this as the equivalent of a ‘blue on blue’ friendly fire incident.”

While investigations into the shooting continue, Boose says many questions remain about the night Roberson was killed and why the officer fired his gun.

“I’m hurting real bad because he left us,” Boose said.

Illinois State Police say Roberson was commanded to drop his weapon before the officer fired his gun. The officer is still on paid administrative leave.