CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested for murder in the slaying of a popular south suburban barber whose clients included at least two Chicago Bears players.

Harvey Police said Perry Gosa, of Matteson, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 21 shooting of Mike Carney, at a gas station at 150th and Dixie Highway.

Police said Gosa and his 5-year-old daughter had stopped at the gas station, when Gosa walked up to the car and shot Carney twice in the head. His daughter was not harmed.

Despite being wounded, Carney was able to drive to 149th and Cooper, where police found him and his daughter. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Four days after the shooting, Harvey police issued an arrest warrant for Gosa. Authorities said he is the ex-boyfriend of Carney’s girlfriend.

Wednesday morning, Harvey police announced Gosa had been arrested. Further details of his capture were not immediately available.

Carney was a popular barber at Dna Styles on 159th Street, and his clients included Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback Prince Amukamara.