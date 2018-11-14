CHICAGO (CBS) — Portions of the Chicago area are expected to see a light blanket of snow on Thursday.

The most significant accumulations will be in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana, with one inch of snow possible.

Earlier models from the National Weather Service showed up to three inches in some locations well south of the city. However, it appears that most of the Chicago area will not see that accumulation.

Accumulating snow is appearing likely over portions of eastern IL and northwest IN on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/O7lcFIxYMv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 14, 2018

Residents on the South Side of Chicago may see about an inch, or less.

The snow is expected to start falling on Thursday morning and last though the afternoon.

The snow will cover roadways and create the potential of hazardous driving conditions.