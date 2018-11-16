CHICAGO (CBS) — Country Club Hills police shot a driver who allegedly hit an officer with his car Thursday night outside a bank, after an apparent ATM robbery.

It started with a witness who called police around 9 p.m., saying two men were dragging a victim into the ATM area of the Bank of America at 167th and Kilbourn.

Police said, when officers arrived, they spotted two suspects in a white sedan trying to drive away on top of a grassy median.

The sedan then struck a police officer, prompting that officer’s partner to fire into the sedan, wounding the driver.

When the vehicle came to a stop, at least one man jumped out. Witnesses said that person got away, but police would not confirm that.

The man who was shot by police was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His condition has not been released.

The condition of the officer who was struck by the car was not available.

Country Club Hills asked the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force to investigate the shooting.