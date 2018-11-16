Chicago (CBS) — An Indiana woman is recovering after a pumpkin smashed into her car as she was heading out of Chicago on the Indiana Toll Road. Indiana State Police said this is the third time someone’s thrown a pumpkin off an overpass in LaPorte County this week.

Susan Brown, 64, of Edwardsburg, said she was driving on the Toll Road at about 70 miles per hour around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The next thing I know I wake up in the ditch,” Brown said.

Brown woke up to find she was covered in pumpkin.

A pumpkin thrown from the North Goldring Road overpass had broken the windshield of her brand new car and hit her in the face.

“Essentially a pumpkin dropped from that height with the physics is a bomb,” Brown said. “This is not a nice, happy Halloween pumpkin.”

She suffered minor injuries and is still bruised from the impact.

“I think I’ve got some glass under my cheek by my eye yet because it feels like it,” Brown said.

Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police said the people tossing pumpkins don’t understand how dangerous their actions can be.

“People look at these types of things as pranks, but I think it goes well beyond a prank because the amount of hurt and damage,” Bohner said. “It can be a life-changing event very easily.”

Brown realizes how this was a close call for her.

“I was lucky,” she said. “If that pumpkin would have dropped probably a few inches lower, I could have been easily dead.”

Police said this was the second incident at the North Goldring Road overpass and the third time an object has been thrown onto a roadway in the area since Nov. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana State Police.

