CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive fire in Tower Lakes proved to be difficult to fight, when firefighters couldn’t access water in the area. One person was injured in the blaze, and one dog was missing.

The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of South Hills Drive.

Wauconda Fire District officials said the area does not have fire hydrants, which slowed firefighting efforts until more trucks arrived to provide extra water. Crews from 23 other fire departments helped fight the fire.

The people who live in the home escaped with all but one of their dogs, who was missing.

One person who lives in the home was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The blaze caused about $250,000 in damage.

The cause is under investigation.