CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said a 16-year-old has been charged with felony arson in connection with throwing lit fireworks on Wednesday at Morgan Park High School.

The teen, a junior at the school, was “observed on video surveillance running down the stairwell and throwing fireworks/explosives causing damage to the school structure” according to authorities.

Chicago police said the juvenile turned himself in the night of Wednesday November 14 and was placed in police custody.

Police have not said whether he was the same person responsible for a similar fireworks explosion at Morgan Park High School on Tuesday November 13.

