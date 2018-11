CHICAGO (CBS)– Navy Pier’s Festival Hall is transforming into the Chicago Toy and Game Fair, just in time for the holiday season.

Visitors can check out new toys before they hit store shelves on Saturday until 6 p.m.

The event will feature a young inventors challenge, toddler play spaces, adult party games, interactive exhibits, shows and more.

Tickets purchased online range from $7 to 14 depending on age. Children under the age of 3 can enter for free.