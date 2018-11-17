Chicago (CBS) — Multiple bullet holes mark a party bus whose windows were shattered by gun violence Saturday morning.

RELATED 2 People Injured After Party Bus Shooting On I-94

Just as fragmented are the nerves of the father of one of the victims who asked CBS 2 not to reveal his identity.

“I’m still in shock right now,” the man said.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on Interstate 94 near 147th Street around 4:30 a.m. Two people were hit including a 20-year-old, who was home from college for Thanksgiving and whose father said will now spend the holiday in the hospital.

The man said his son went to see a friend, who’s a rapper, perform. They were leaving the concert in the party bus, when someone pulled up next to them and fired.

“He got shot in his hip,” the man’s father said. “He grabbed his girlfriend, put her to the floor, jumped on top of her.”

He said one bullet was removed from his son’s stomach and that his son’s friend suffered a graze wound to the ear.

The father estimates 20 people were on the bus at the time.

While police investigate the cause, he believes jealousy may have triggered the violence against a performer on the bus with his son as an unintended target.

“For the person who did it, I hope you have some type of conscious,” the father said. “Turn yourself in.”

Law enforcement said the investigation remains open and ongoing.

The family told CBS 2 both victims are expected to make full recoveries.