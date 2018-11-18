Chicago (CBS) — Community leaders came together Sunday to demand justice for Jemel Roberson.

About a dozen people held a vigil at St. John Community Church in Robbins. They are demanding that police release the name of the officer who fatally shot the 26-year-old.

Roberson was working as a security guard at Manny’s Blue Room last week when a gunman entered.

Witnesses said Roberson was trying to subdue the suspect when a Midlothian police officer shot and killed him.

The unidentified officer is on paid leave while Illinois State Police investigate.

Roberson’s family and friends, along with community activists, will hold a protest in Midlothian Plaza starting at 11 a.m. Monday.