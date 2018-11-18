CHICAGO (CBS)– Former President Barack Obama will return to Chicago for the second annual Obama Foundation Summit.

Obama will take the stage with several guest speakers for this two-day summit in the South Loop. The focus is on bringing positive change in the world and working together to make it happen.

This year’s speakers will include singer and actress Janelle Monae and author Dave Eggers.

A group of youth speakers who will also take part in the discussion on global change.

The summit will also highlight the progress of the Obama Presidential Center and Museum.

The summit begins Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mariott Marquis downtown and continues on Monday. The event can be streamed online through the Obama Foundation website.