CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hit by two cars Monday morning, after escaping from police custody on the Far South Side.

Police said a prisoner van arrived at the South Chicago District station, on the 2200 block of East 103rd Street in the South Deering neighborhood, to pick up prisoners shortly before 6 a.m., when a prisoner from the Gresham District managed to open the door and run away.

The suspect ran west on 103rd Street, and was struck by two cars about a block away from the station.

The man was recaptured, and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, to be treated for minor abrasions.