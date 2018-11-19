CHICAGO (CBS)–Four people are dead, including a Chicago police officer, after a gunman opened fire Monday afternoon on the Mercy Hospital campus. The gunman is among the deceased.

Police confirmed the officer who died is Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to provide additional details from today’s shooting at a press conference starting soon. A procession to honor the fallen officer will be held tonight.

The gunman, according to sources, has been identified as Juan Lopez. He was fatally shot by a SWAT team officer, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards reports that at 3:15 p.m., the gunman entered the parking lot and fatally shot his ex-fiance, Tamara O’Neal, a young E.R. doctor dressed in hospital scrubs, as she walked into the hospital.

As police officers arrived, he exchanged gunfire and then entered the hospital, according to witnesses.

Once inside, the gunman fatally shot another woman, who has not yet been identified.

Finally, the gunman was fatally shot. It is not known if he was shot by an officer or died of a self-inflicted gunshot. The identity of the second deceased victim was not immediately known.

As of 4:40 p.m., police secured the hospital and all patients were safe, according to hospital officials.

Family members of people who may have been inside the hospital today were being asked to meet at East 27th Street and King Drive, where a warming center has been set up.

Maria Correa, who was in the hospital at 2525 S. Michigan Ave., told CBS 2 she saw blood in one of the hospital’s entrances and reported hearing multiple shots.

Correa said she was waiting in the lobby on her way up to the 12th floor, and officers told her to close the doors and stay quiet.

Hector Aditia was inside the hospital when he saw the gunman shoot one of the victims multiple times in the parking lot. Aditia said officers responded quickly and the gunman and the officers exchanged gunfire.

Jennifer Eldridge, who works in the hospital pharmacy, said the shooter entered the building and she and others barricaded themselves in an interior room. She said she heard the shooter argue with people outside and also heard several more gunshots.

Eldridge spoke to CBS 2, shivering in the cold, because she left all her belongings inside.

She was helping a patient at the pharmacy window when she heard gunfire.

“The patients started to run, he was inside,” Eldridge said. “We closed out shutters and called active shooter.”

Hospital employees just completed active shooter drills on Nov. 8.

Another hospital employee, Patricia Rinella, said she was terrified as she and others barricaded themselves into a room with a copy machine blocking the door. She said she could hear the gunman getting closer as she crouched on the floor hiding.

“It was too close for comfort,” she said. “It just seemed like he was all over the place.”

Police responded to the hospital around 3:30 p.m.

Dunbar High School had been placed on lockdown, but the students were released shortly before 4:30 p.m.

About two hours after the shooting, SWAT teams were evacuating people who were hiding in the hospital.