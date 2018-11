CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Uptown neighborhood on Saturday.

Lashia Wells was last seen Saturday near Magnolia and Montrose, according to a missing person alert.

Police said Lashia is a 5-foot-2, 120-pound Black girl, with black hair, and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a red jogging suit, and a purple and blue North Face coat.

Anyone who sees Lashia should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.