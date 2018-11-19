CHICAGO (CBS)– Amanda Perrier, 16, has been reported missing from unincorporated Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Perrier was last seen leaving York High School in Elmhurst on Nov. 14 at approximately 10 a.m. She is 5-foot-4 inches and has long red hair.

Police say the 16-year-old was last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, blue-ripped jeans and white Vans shoes.

Perrier is not believed to have a cell phone and she may be in Wisconsin, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-407-2364.