CHICAGO (CBS)– Stephany Acosta, 26, has been reported missing from the West Town area, police said.

Acosta is 5-foot-5-inches and was last seen in the area of 500 N. Desplaines in Chicago. She may be wearing a grey sweater, dark blue jeans and gym shoes.

She has a tattoo on the inside of her left ring finger.

Police say she is known to frequent areas near Lakefront, Lincoln Park and Logan Square.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.