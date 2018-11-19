CHICAGO (CBS)–A growing number of retailers are closing their doors for Thanksgiving day this year. Many of these stores will reopen in time for Black Friday shopping.

Some retailers, choosing to close their doors, still have shipping deals on online orders for Thanksgiving. The willingness to close on Thanksgiving may be linked to the growing trend in online shopping.

Here are the stores that will be closed, during the day, on Nov 22:

A.C. Moore- Doors open

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

American Girl

At Home

AT&T Wireless

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Goodwill

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint Wireless

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Von Maur

West Marine