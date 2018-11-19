CHICAGO (CBS)–A growing number of retailers are closing their doors for Thanksgiving day this year. Many of these stores will reopen in time for Black Friday shopping.
Some retailers, choosing to close their doors, still have shipping deals on online orders for Thanksgiving. The willingness to close on Thanksgiving may be linked to the growing trend in online shopping.
Here are the stores that will be closed, during the day, on Nov 22:
A.C. Moore- Doors open
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
American Girl
At Home
AT&T Wireless
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm and Fleet
Burlington
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Crate and Barrel
Goodwill
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Micro Center
Neiman Marcus
Office Depot and OfficeMax
P.C. Richard & Son
Party City
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint Wireless
Staples
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Von Maur
West Marine